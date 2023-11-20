Neerja producer Atul Kasbekar calls Ahmedabad crowd 'RUBBISH' post India's WC final loss

Bollywood producer Atul Kasbekar reacted after India lost against Australia in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. He took to Twitter and pushed for proper fans in stadiums. He even said that one needs to choose venues wisely, citing how India won the cup in 2011 when the match was held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Neerja producer Atul Kasbekar reacts to India's WC final loss

Atul Kasbekar took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote, "Last word The Ahmedabad crowd was rubbish Need proper fans inside a stadium instead of fly by night pretenders Like the amazing people at Wankhede Proper fans Cheered the team on and especially Shami post the dropped catch Chanted his name non stop Boosted him and the team Energised them Lifted them when the Kiwis were looking ominous Shami got 7 eventually Last time out in Mumbai for a WC final, we won Choose ur venues wisely."

Take a look:

"Thought I’d wake up shattered. Oddly enough, didn’t Team India gave us some of the best cricket we’ve seen in ODIs ever. Didn’t happen last game. But massively proud of the men in blue. Thank u for giving it your all lads. There’ll be other days," he added.

Speaking about the match yesterday, November 19, Australia opted to bowl first and India managed 240 runs in 50 overs. Defending 241, India started well and reduced the Aussies to 47/3. However, Travis Head's knock (137 off 120 balls, 15 fours and four sixes) left the Indian side unanswered and guided them to a six-wicket win. Travis was awarded Player of the Match for his century and Virat Kohli was awarded Man of the Tournament for his 765 runs with three centuries.

ALSO READ: ‘It used to drive me insane’: Nargis Fakhri on dating rumors with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor