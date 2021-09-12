Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihaar Pandya share first glimpse of their son Aryaveer

Prolific singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya have embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child son on 2 June. The couple named him Aryaveer. Along with the pictures, the singer wrote a wonderful caption on Instagram, “Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful @nihaarpandya.”

And today she has shared the first picture of the son. Clad in a yellow kurta with orange pyajama, the little boy is looking adorable as he poses with his parents. The singer writes, “Meet our jigar ka tukda Aryaveer. Since the time he has come in our lives every day feels magical. Be it morning or night, what Aryaveer is doing is the breaking news in both our families. Too much of excitement and love pouring from everywhere. Feel blessed indeed! We hope to be the best parents we can be to our Boy. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings.”

Many celebrities took to the comment section and dropped the comments. They wished the little boy all happiness. Fans also dropped lovely comments.

It is worth mentioning here that Nihaar and Neeti had announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary this February. Nihaar had written in the post, “Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love You make everything worth it ! @neetimohan18."

