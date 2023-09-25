Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya visit Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's home for Ganpati darshan; see PIC

Ganpati Bappa is showering blessings on numerous devotees nationwide. Much like regular folks, many Bollywood celebrities invited the idol of Lord Ganesh into their homes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated on September 19. While some have already bid farewell to the deity and immersed the idol in an eco-friendly manner, others are still caring for Bappa days after his arrival. Now, popular singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya visit Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s home to seek blessings from Bappa.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya visit Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s home to seek Lord Ganesh’s blessings

Today, popular singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya visited Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s home to seek blessings from the deity. The couples were seen dressed gorgeously as they posed together along with the idol of Lord Ganesh. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, “In the divine presence of Bappa and most beautiful couple inside out @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Ganpati Bappa Moreya @nihaarpandya,” along with a folded hand and a pink flower emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Anushka Sharma shares glimpses from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Many times, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spotted at various religious sites offering prayers. This time, the couple chose to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing an idol of Lord Ganesh into their home. Sharing their celebration on Instagram, the actress shared a peek of their festivities. In the first picture, they displayed the idol adorned with garlands, holding a modak, seated on his throne surrounded by vibrant flowers. The following photo displayed the couple in their traditional outfits for the occasion. Cricketer Virat Kohli sported an elegant white and gold kurta pyjama set. Meanwhile, Anushka appeared stunning in a traditional saree, exuding a desi goddess vibe. She wore a red and gold saree, complemented by temple jewelry. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun, and her makeup was minimal, giving her a radiant and celebratory look for the sacred day. The last picture in her Instagram carousel offered a glimpse of their adorable daughter, Vamika Kohli. A friend of the couple held the little one in their arms as she observed her parents participating in the puja.

Sharing the series of pictures, Anushka wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” along with a yellow heart, pink flower, and an orange heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has finished filming her upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress, which is centered on the life of Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

