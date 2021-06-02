Neeti Mohan blessed with a baby boy; Hubby Nihaar Pandya announces the news with a heartfelt post

Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya have welcomed their first child. The actor shared the happy news on his Instagram handle.

Singer Neeti Mohan has got all the reasons to be on cloud nine. Neeti and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya have become proud parents to a baby boy. The actor took to his social media handle to share the happy news with the world. While announcing the arrival of Baby Pandya, Nihaar revealed that Neeti and their newborn baby are both "healthy and fine.” Sharing the beautiful photo with Neeti, the 'Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi star penned a long note that reads, “My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine.”

Nihaar added, “Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise' ..The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed.”

Soon after this, congratulatory wishes started pouring in from the couple’s family, friends and fans. Reacting to the news, maasi Mukti Mohan commented, “Soooooo sooooo sooooooo happy. Congratulations to the newly born Mummy papa and to the entire family. I have never felt like this before. I am a maasi. yay, we are ready to spoil you Lil one. Be ready to party with maasis.”

For the unversed, Nihaar and Neeti had announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary this February. The actor had written, “Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love You make everything worth it ! @neetimohan18.”

