Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya REVEAL their newborn son’s name and first PICS in a wonderful Insta post

Singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya shared the very first pictures of their newborn son. Scroll further to see the pictures.

Prolific singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya’s son was born on 2 June. The couple revealed his name Aryaveer in the latest Instagram post along with the first glimpses of the newborn baby. Several fans took to the comment section and congratulate the couple while also blessing Aryaveer. Along with the pictures, Neeti wrote a wonderful caption on Instagram, “Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful @nihaarpandya."

Several celebrities took to the comments and wrote wonderful things. commented on the post, writing, "Congratulations to two of the most beautiful people." Neeti's sister Mukti Mohan wrote, "Awie you both are the most adorable parents to our Aryaveer can’t wait to spoil him and go on various adventures! Golu Maasi loves you my chippy!!" Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Heartiest congratulations. Welcome baby Aryaveer to the world. Born to the most amazing parents @neetimohan @nihaarpandya god bless you”. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Hunar ka chhota veer “Aryaveer”. Lots and lots of love and blessings to you little one! You have brought so much joy to this world with you. And Nihaar & Neeti you are gonna be amazing parents”.

Take a look at the post:

Nihaar and Neeti had announced the pregnancy on Instagram on their second wedding anniversary this February. Nihaar wrote in the post, “Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love You make everything worth it ! @neetimohan18."

