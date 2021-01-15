  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Neetu Chandra of Garam Masala fame REVEALS she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu was released in 2011. However, Neetu Chandra has recently claimed that she was the first choice for the movie.
8371 reads Mumbai
Neetu Chandra of Garam Masala fame REVEALS she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tanu Weds Manus is undoubtedly considered to be one of the cult films in Bollywood. Featuring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in the lead roles, it was a huge hit at the box office back then after its release into the theatres. So much so that a sequel to the same was also made later on. Kangana earned a lot of accolades owing to her stint in the movie. But what if we told you she wasn’t the first choice for the role?

Neetu Chandra who has appeared in movies like Garam Masala has recently revealed that she was the first choice for Tanu Weds Manu. In an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that she signed the film but was replaced by Kangana later on. What she mentions next is even more surprising here as it was reportedly on R Madhavan’s recommendation that she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in the same. Neetu also revealed that she has been removed from six films in the past.

When asked what happened after that, Neetu quotes, “For any reason, the director thinks that if the hero is recommending somebody else, maybe the comfort zone is better.” For the unversed, Tanu Weds Manu was directed by Aanand L Rai and was released in 2011. Meanwhile, Neetu Chandra was last seen in the Tamil movie Brahma.com that was released in 2017. Apart from Hindi films, she has also appeared in numerous movies of the South. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut announces Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, locks script for sequel to 2019 hit film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut accused by author of blatantly violating rights after she announces Manikarnika Returns
Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi's new BTS VIDEO leaves us excited for its release; Take a look
Kangana Ranaut expresses gratitude to fans as 'Manikarnika Returns' trends on Twitter post sequel announcement
Kangana Ranaut announces Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, locks script for sequel to 2019 hit film
Kangana Ranaut's cute Popeye tee steals the show as she celebrates makeup artist’s birthday on Dhaakad sets
Lohri 2021: Kangana Ranaut says 'children in villages have more fun than city kids' as she recalls festivities