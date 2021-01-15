Neetu Chandra of Garam Masala fame REVEALS she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu was released in 2011. However, Neetu Chandra has recently claimed that she was the first choice for the movie.

Tanu Weds Manus is undoubtedly considered to be one of the cult films in Bollywood. Featuring and R Madhavan in the lead roles, it was a huge hit at the box office back then after its release into the theatres. So much so that a sequel to the same was also made later on. Kangana earned a lot of accolades owing to her stint in the movie. But what if we told you she wasn’t the first choice for the role?

Neetu Chandra who has appeared in movies like Garam Masala has recently revealed that she was the first choice for Tanu Weds Manu. In an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that she signed the film but was replaced by Kangana later on. What she mentions next is even more surprising here as it was reportedly on R Madhavan’s recommendation that she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in the same. Neetu also revealed that she has been removed from six films in the past.

When asked what happened after that, Neetu quotes, “For any reason, the director thinks that if the hero is recommending somebody else, maybe the comfort zone is better.” For the unversed, Tanu Weds Manu was directed by Aanand L Rai and was released in 2011. Meanwhile, Neetu Chandra was last seen in the Tamil movie Brahma.com that was released in 2017. Apart from Hindi films, she has also appeared in numerous movies of the South.

