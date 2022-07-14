Neetu Chandra reveals having suicidal thoughts: Have no work after working with 13 National Award winners

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Neetu Chandra made her debut in Bollywood with Priyadarshan's 2015 comedy film, Garam Masala, in which she portrayed the role of Sweety, an air hostess. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, Rajpal Yadav, and John Abraham. Later, she featured in movies like, Traffic Signal, One Two Three, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Apartment, and 13B’ among others. Recently, the actress opened up about having suicidal thoughts and revealed that she has no work currently.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Neetu talked about how Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and asked why an artist gets recognition posthumously. She said, "Should I suffocate myself to death? Kya logon ke jaane ke baad hi unke kaam ko saraha jaata hai? Jo Sushant ne step uthaya..bahut logon ko aisa khyaal aate hai." Further, when asked if she had come across having such suicidal thoughts, Neetu said, "Yes it does." The actress also added that her story is a failure story of a successful actor and even after working with 13 National Award winners and in big films, she has no work today.

She also recalled how she was told by a big businessman that he will give her ₹25 lakh per month and that she will have to become his salaried wife. "I neither have money nor work. I've become worried, I feel unwanted here after doing so much work," Neetu added. The actress shared that a big casting director from Bollywood once rejected her only an hour after auditioning her. “A casting director, who is quite famous but I don’t want to take their name, told me within an hour of the audition, ‘I am really sorry Neetu, this is not working out.’ You literally audition me to reject me so that you can kill my confidence,” she said.

Meanwhile, Neetu made her Hollywood debut in the 2021 film, Never Back Down: Revolt.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

ALSOREAD: Neetu Chandra of Garam Masala fame REVEALS she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu