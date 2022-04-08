Neetu Kapoor: Alia is very sweet & isn't jealous of anyone, Ranbir and her make a good pair

Lately, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been the talk of the town. The lovebirds are gearing up to get married next week, after dating each other for around four years. Fans can’t wait to see the much-in-love duo turn man and wife a few days from now. Although there has been no official confirmation about the same, all reports point to a different story. A news agency connected with Ranbir’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor and had a chat about the speculations around the wedding. Amid this, she remarked that Ranbir and Alia indeed make a great pair.

While talking to News18, Neetu Kapoor spoke fondly of her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. She said that the Gangubai actress does not have any negativity, and is not jealous of anyone. Moreover, she added that Ranbir and her make a great couple. “She is a very sweet and nice girl. She is kind-hearted and a very pure soul. She doesn’t have any kind of negativity and is not jealous of anyone. She respects everyone a lot and Ranbir too is a kind-hearted guy. They both make a great pair,” said the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress.

Ranbir, Alia, and their close ones have been extremely hush-hush about the wedding preparations. In a recent chat with PTI, Neetu Kapoor dodged the question about the wedding dates and said that she doesn’t know when it’s going to happen.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities will start from the 13th of April, and that they will tie the knot on the wee hours of the morning of 16th April, between 2 am to 4 am, because of the Kapoor Khaandaan’s obsession with the number 8. The soon-to-be-wedded couple will marry at the Barfi actor’s ancestral RK bungalow in Chembur.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Neetu Kapoor is ready for son Ranbir's wedding with Alia Bhatt; Has already picked up her outfits