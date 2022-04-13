Neetu Kapoor is all hearts as she reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's viral video ahead of their wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the headlines as their much-awaited wedding festivities have kick-started today. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the couple will tie the knot on April 15th at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, and it will be an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends. It is reported that it will be a traditional Punjabi wedding for the couple. Their wedding is going to be a starry affair and will reportedly be attended by celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, etc.

Now, ahead of Ranbir and Alia's wedding, Neetu Kapoor reacts to the couple's viral video that is doing rounds on the internet and reshared the video on her Instagram stories and added heart emojis. In the video, the duo is seen promoting their upcoming film, Brahmastra. In it, Alia is seen removing her rings from her finger and Ranbir offers to help her and he tells her to hand it over to him. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor takes his ladylove's rings and puts them inside his pocket. This video has won the hearts of the couple's fans and they can't wait to see a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia as newlyweds.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's reaction:

Earlier today, Ranbir and Alia's mehendi ceremony has begun and the couple's family members Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji were seen arriving at Ranbir's residence for the festivities.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Haldi celebrations begin; See venue, date, guest list details & more