Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni twin in checkered tshirts & we miss Ranbir Kapoor in the frame

Riddhima Kapoor shared a photo of twinning with mother Neetu Kapoor and we definitely can't seem to get enough of it. Check out the photo here.

The Kapoor family and the whole of the film fraternity suffered a major loss with the demise of veteran actor . The actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after his long battle with cancer. While the family still heals from the loss, Riddhima Kapoor and mother have been each other's strongest support as they ensure to share their moments of joys and hence, be lively, just as Rishi Kapoor would have wanted them to be.

Riddhima and Neetu have been spending all their time in lockdown together and while they have been trying to keep their spirits high, it looks like they are having a good time too and after haircuts and playing scrabble, it is twinning Tuesday for them. Riddhima shared a photo with her mother on her social media and wrote 'Twinning' with a heart image alone with it. They both don't just have the black checkered t-shirts but are also seen flaunting a similar haircut.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's post here:

While we are sure they are all having a fun time and trying to keep up, we do miss in the frame, to make it an almost perfect family picture, because we will always miss Rishi Kapoor in the frame.

Credits :Instagram

