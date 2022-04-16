Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima look royal in UNSEEN pics from Alia-Ranbir’s wedding day

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was like a dream come true. Social media handles are full of magical pictures from their dreamy wedding. To note, the two got married on April 14 and stepped out to meet the paparazzi waiting outside the venue. Although the biggest shadi of this year is over, fans’ excitement is not. And now, a new picture of Ranbir’s mother and daughter has surfaced online.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla label shared the picture of the mother-daughter duo on the official Instagram handle. For her son’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor channeled all the colours of the rainbow in a traditional bandhani lehenga, while Riddhima Kapoor dazzled in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla indo-western outfit. Dulhe ki Behen donned a golden outfit and highlighted her look with a regal necklace and a pair of matching earrings. She tied her hair in a bun and donned bold makeup. The pictures were captioned as, “Mother & Daughter-The Eternal Bond.” Needless to say, Riddhima and Neetu looked royal on Alia and Ranbir’s big day. Riddhima was quick to notice the post and she reshared the memorable snap on her Instagram handle.

Take a look:

Alia announced her wedding with Ranbir in a heartfelt post. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” the Highway actress wrote.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt can't stop smiling as they pose with bride’s 90-yr-old grandfather; See family PIC