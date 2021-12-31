Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima remember late Rishi Kapoor on last eve of 2021, share UNSEEN pic

New Years is an occasion to celebrate however, this year to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant, everyone is advised to stay indoors to welcome 2022. Even Bollywood stars are following the COVID-19 guidelines by spending their new years with close friends and family members. Amid this, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are missing the late Rishi Kapoor, the two also travelled down memory lane to share an unseen photo of the superstar from his youth days.

In the throwback photo, a young Rishi looks dapper in a plain t-shirt which is topped with a retro jacket and matching pants. The monochrome photo sees Rishi sharing an intense look as the camera captures him. Curly hair and an innocent face only accentuates the beauty of the picture. While sharing the photo online, Ridhhima said, “Papa” before adding a red-heart emoticon. She further tagged her mom Neetu Kapoor and expressed that she loves this photo of her father very much. When the post caught the attention of Neetu, the veteran immediately reshared it on her social media space.

Take a look at it below:

Actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in the year 2018. He underwent treatment for almost a year and successfully returned to India after that. He was hospitalized at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away the following day from leukaemia. Rishi Kapoor’s demise came less than 24 hours after actor Irrfan Khan’s demise.

