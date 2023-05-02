Neetu Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure nail Naatu Naatu hook step in new dance video; Fans are impressed

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, is quite active on social media. She keeps treating fans with her and Rishi Kapoor's throwback pictures. On Tuesday afternoon, Neetu and her dear friend Padmini Kolhapure took to Instagram and dropped a stunning dance video. The gorgeous actresses danced to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's song Naatu Naatu from RRR. The song recently created history as it won the Oscars.

Neetu Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure's Naatu Naatu dance impresses netizens

In the video, Neetu is seen sporting a white top paired with purple pants and a jacket while Padmini is seen wearing a blue high-neck top and black flared pants. The ladies are seen nailing the Naatu Naatu hook step like a pro. Along with the video, the duo wrote, "ripping on #natunatu with my favourite #neetukapoor step by step will get there soon #instareels fun fun fun." Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, netizens were seen reacting to it. They were highly impressed by Neetu's energetic performance. A user wrote, "Can’t believe she is 64, energy and look." Another user wrote, "wow my favourite two beauties in one frame Neetu ji and Padmini ji and Neetu ma'am your dance uff." One of the comments also read, "Neetu ji u r pro.." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Neetu was seen praising her beautiful daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt today. The actress made her debut at Met Gala 2023 and her princess-like avatar grabbed everyone's attention. Neetu shared her pictures on her handle and wrote, "Stunning." Alia reposted the same and replied, "Love you."

Work front

Neetu was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in a film titled Letters To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

