Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor join friends in breaking plates at a dinner party; Here's why

Neetu Kapoor was having a gala time with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni last night at a dinner party. ’s mother took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of stories that had her dancing and breaking plates. Well, before you draw any conclusion, let us tell you that Neetu had visited a Greek restaurant and it is apparently a Greek tradition to break plates and have fun. Neetu and Riddhima were joined by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra as well.

Taking to her Instagram stories Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of her gang with whom she visited the restaurant. Her daughter Riddhima and Manish Malhotra too were a part of this group picture. In the next story, we can see Neetu and her bunch of friends dancing in the traditional Greek way by forming a circle and resting their hands on each other's shoulders. The next story has her holding a cloth and dancing in style. The last story was the most interesting one as Neetu and her bunch of friends excitedly saw a man breaking plates as a part of the Greek tradition and hooting for him as they held their own plates to break in their hands. Throughout we could see that big smile on ’s face and these stories are proof of her having a gala time.

Take a look:

Recently a picture of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show posing with Kapil Sharma went viral. On Monday, both Neetu and Riddhima, took to their Instagram handles to share the news with fans and followers online. Although Neetu Kapoor has appeared on the show before with late actor and husband , this will be the first time the mother-daughter duo graces the stage together. Neetu Kapoor posted a few pictures featuring herself, Riddhima, host Kapil, and Archana Puran Singh on the set.

