Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are all smiles in new PICS as they reunite; See here

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni may not be a Bollywood actor, but she is no less than a diva as she always stays in limelight for some reason or the other. Riddhima is an avid user of Instagram and often shares rare and unseen photos of her family members. From attending family functions with mommy Neetu Kapoor to enjoying festivals, she is often seen spending quality time with her. Ever since Rishi Kapoor died of cancer in 2020, Riddhima has been standing like a pillar with her mom and giving all the support she needs.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister shared adorable pictures with Neetu on her IG stories. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they were twinning in black and posing for the camera with bright smiles. She also shared a group photo featuring some of their friends.

Check Riddihima's post here:

On the personal front, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni did not take acting as a career like her brother Ranbir Kapoor but chose to be a jewellery designer. Despite having superstar parents and a family with rich filmy background, Riddhima chose a different career path for herself.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor in key roles.