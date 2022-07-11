Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are mother-daughter goals in latest selfie; PIC

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor needs no formal introduction. She is among the most noted actresses of the Hindi film industry in the ‘70s and ‘80s at a very young age. Apart from this, she has two kids - Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and she shares an amazing bond with both of her kids. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni may not be a Bollywood actor, but she is no less than a diva as she always stays in limelight for some reason or the other. Riddhima is an avid user of Instagram and often shares rare and unseen photos of her family members.

Just a few hours ago, Riddhima took to the stories section of Instagram to share a cute selfie with her mother Neetu. In the photo, they can be seen smiling ear to ear. To note, recently they celebrated Neetu Kapoor's 64th birthday in London. The celebration was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Taimur Ali Khan, and others.

Check photo here:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine as she is soon going to be a grandparent as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. Talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub. To note, after a few years of dating, Ranbir and Alia took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 this year in the presence of close friends and family members.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in mega-hit JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

