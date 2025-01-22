Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were super fun couple and this heartwarming PIC shared by daughter Riddhima on their wedding anniversary is proof
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable and fun picture of her parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor on the special occasion of their wedding anniversary.
Today, January 22, 2025, marks the wedding anniversary of Neetu Kapoor and her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. On this special occasion, their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartwarming picture on social media. The photo was a peek into the good times and gave proof that her parents were a super fun couple.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In the photo, the couple was seen twinning in black outfits and quirky props. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress cutely held her husband’s chin as they smiled for the camera.
Riddhima captioned the picture with an ‘I love you’ sticker, expressing her love for her parents.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post on Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding anniversary:
Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor rang in the new year 2025 with the rest of their family members in grand style. They celebrated together on a vacation in Thailand.
Earlier, Neetu shared some exciting glimpses from their holiday on Instagram. In the first slide, she was seen posing with Riddhima, Bharat Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Samara Sahni during New Year’s Eve. Ranbir also held his daughter, Raha Kapoor, in his arms. Neetu posted some more adorable pictures with her children. She captioned the post, “Happy 2025.” Have a look!
Prior to the Thailand trip, Neetu Kapoor celebrated Christmas with her family. She went to Alia’s mom Soni Razdan’s place on Christmas Eve. The next day, she graced the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch.
2024 was quite a special year for the Kapoor clan as they celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. The entire family and many Bollywood celebrities came together to pay tribute to the Greatest Showman of Indian cinema. As part of this grand celebration, famous films of Raj Kapoor, including Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker, were shown in special screenings.
The Kapoors even met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. They spent the afternoon remembering the life of Raj Kapoor.
