Neetu Kapoor is in awe of Alia Bhatt's all white Berlinale look; Check out PICS

Alia Bhatt is gearing for her next release Gangibai Kathiawadi which also stars Ajay Devgn. Well, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial will be releasing on February 25 this year. The trailer has already been released and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. Recently, the makers also came out with two tracks. The lead actress has been seen promoting the film on all platforms. She is currently gearing for the world premiere of her movie at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, or, Berlinale 2022.

The actress took to her Instagram and dropped jaw-droppingly beautiful pictures, as she donned a white blazer and pants. Her makeup is also on point. She is wearing bold makeup with long earrings. Alia kept her hair tied. As soon as she dropped pictures, Neetu Kapoor dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Rakul Preet Singh also dropped emojis. Fans called her beautiful. In recent times, she has been spotted wearing a white colour lot of times even during the promotion of the film in India.

Apart from Alia, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

It celebrates the rise of a simple girl from Kamathipura who had no choice but to accept destiny. Fans went gaga over Alia’s performance. Dholida's song is sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada. And the lyrics are written by Kumar.

