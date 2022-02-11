Neetu Kapoor is in awe of Alia Bhatt's saree look for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, here's what she said

Alia Bhatt has been creating a massive buzz in the town courtesy Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie, which has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and Alia’s performance in the trailer has left the audience wanting for more. And while Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on February 25, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. Amid this, Alia Bhatt is grabbing a lot of attention for her looks during the promotions of the movie.

And while the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has treated fans with new pics from the promotions wherein she was nailing the desi look in her white saree. In the recent pic, Alia was seen wearing a cream blouse which she has paired a white saree with a yellow floral print and golden border. She had completed her look with open tresses and stylish jhumkas. And while fans have been in awe of her panache, Neetu Kapoor has also been going gaga over her look. Taking to the comment section, Neetu wrote, “Beautiful” along with heart in eyes emoticons. To his, Alia responded with kiss emoticons to the veteran actress.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for a while and there have been speculations about their big fat wedding. And now Alia has spilled beans about their wedding during an interview with NDTV in reaction to Ranbir’s old chat. Talking about it, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, "I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he's not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt: 'I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head'