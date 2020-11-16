Neetu Kapoor is back to 'magic of the movies' as she remembers Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir & Riddhima ahead of shoot

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to drop a behind-the-scenes photo as she began to get ready to shoot Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others. The senior star remembered late Rishi Kapoor along with her children Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni ahead of the shoot.

Last week, jetted off to Chandigarh to kick off her film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. While the details about the project are not known, the movie marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the screen after many years. The senior star had thanked her kids and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for encouraging her to take on the role when she left for the shoot. And today, as the shoot for her film begins, Neetu once again remembered late and her kids Riddhima and Ranbir.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a behind-the-scenes photo as she began to get ready for the first day of the shoot. In the photo, she is seen sitting on a chair as she gets her makeup done by an artist who is seen sporting a face mask. Remembering that she has always had someone by her side from her own mom to late Rishi Kapoor to son Ranbir, Neetu mentioned that she was feeling a little scared for being all by herself for the first time. However, she remembered her late husband.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared , but I know you are always with me." As soon as Neetu Kapoor shared the photo, daughter Riddhima also commented. Riddhima even dropped a photo of her mom with her pet dog and wished her the best for her first day at shoot.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, a day back, Neetu even shared photos of celebrating Diwali on sets with co-star Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor. The senior star was last seen in Besharam with son Ranbir and late husband Rishi Kapoor back in 2013. With Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she will be making her return to screen after 7 years.

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

