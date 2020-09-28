  1. Home
Neetu Kapoor blesses son Ranbir Kapoor on birthday 'for effortlessly making people feel secure around him'

Neetu Kapoor has shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor from his birthday celebration and wished him with a heartfelt post.
6401 reads Mumbai
Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor share a great bond. The mother-son duo is more like friends. Today, the Barfi actor is celebrating his 38th birthday and he enjoyed lunch with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mom, actress Neetu Kapoor. Now, Neetu has shared a picture of Ranbir from his birthday celebration and wished him with a heartfelt post. Since morning, wishes have been pouring in for Ranbir on social media from all close family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and more.

To wish Ranbir on his birthday, Neetu wrote, “Birthdays are not complete without blessings !! I bless him everyday for his deep understanding of pple ‘s emotions !!! for effortlessly making pple feel secure around him !!!” She shared a photo in which, Ranbir could be seen looking at the cakes in front of him. 

Have a look at Neetu Kapoor’s latest post for Ranbir’s birthday here:

Since Monday morning, Ranbir’s sister has been sharing adorable posts for him. In her latest post, Riddhima shared a picture of herself along with her brother Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor from the family lunch and in the caption, she wrote: "Birthday lunch. Happiest birthday, Rans" with a red heart emoji. The photo features Neetu Kapoor hugging her son while posing for the camera. Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday lunch Happiest Bday Rans

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Alia Bhatt has also shared an adorable birthday post for her beau Ranbir Kapoor.  She posted a picture of Ranbir and in the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday 8” with a heart emoticon.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday 8 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in a film titled Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra, co-starring girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir will be also seen in Shamshera, in which the actor will be sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

