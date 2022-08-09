Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘my beauty’ as Brahmastra star shares picture from Italy trip with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9 these days after she announced the arrival of her first baby with Ranbir Kapoor. This year has been very special for her as she tied the knot with the love of her life, got pregnant and even made her debut as a producer with Darlings. Fans have loved Darlings and have been appreciating Alia for her acting in the film. Well, the actress often shares pictures of herself on Instagram and today too she shared a lovely picture of herself looking pretty. But what caught our attention was Neetu Kapoor’s reaction to her picture.

Neetu Kapoor’s comment on Alia Bhatt’s picture

In the picture, Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in this sunkissed selfie. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable. She has left her hair open and is wearing her gold earrings and seems to be out on the streets. Sharing this picture, Alia wrote, “Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.” Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor commented on the picture and wrote, “my beauty” with a heart and lovestruck emoji. Even Soni Razdan wrote, “And that is a lovely lemony sunshiny photo.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s pictures:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia’s maiden production under her production house Eternal Sunshine Pvt Ltd, Darlings, was recently released on Netflix and it has been receiving positive responses ever since. The dark comedy film also featured Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew. Apart from this, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Next, the actress will star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, and Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

