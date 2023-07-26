Neetu Kapoor can't stop gushing over 'bahurani' Alia Bhatt's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the directorial by Karan Johar is a highly awaited film which finally releases this Friday. The film’s promotional content has not just excited the fans but also the people of the industry. The screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was buzzing with stars last night in Mumbai. The lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were accompanied by their respective families. While Alia came to the screening with husband Ranbir Kapoor, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor was not far behind. Now, Neetu has shared her review of the film where she can’t stop gushing over Alia’s performance.

Neetu Kapoor is all praises for Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Neetu Kapoor attended the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last night. She looked beautiful in a green printed top paired with white pants and platform heels. She finished off the look with a beaded necklace and a brown bag. She entered the screening venue with her sister-in-law Reema Jain.

On Wednesday, July 26, Neetu took to her Instagram stories and shared her review on the film. Neetu couldn’t stop praising her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s performance in the film and called it very entertaining. Neetu wrote, “A complete entertainer with amazing performances by all the actors. @aliaabhatt shines looks gorgeous (heart emojis).”

Alia Bhatt didn’t take time to repost the story on her Instagram and wrote, “LOVE YOUUUUUUU (red heart emoji). Take a look:

More celebs praise Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had also called the film a superhit while exiting the screening venue. Karisma Kapoor was also in attendance to support Alia and her movie. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan was also spotted at the screening.

Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif graced the screening venue of the film and could not stop complimenting it. Vicky also praised the actors and Karan on his Instagram. Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, director Vasan Bala, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh were all present at the screening and praised the film on their social media.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy where Rocky and Rani struggle to get their family’s approval of their relationship due to cultural differences. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film releases on July 28.

