Neetu Kapoor can't stop praising Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look; SEE what Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor have to say

Alia Bhatt is hitting headlines for all the right reasons. The actress has taken over social media with her dreamy look from Met Gala 2023. She made her debut on the red carpet and impressed netizens with her appearance. She paid tribute to the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld with her white pearl-embroidered gown designed by Prabal Gurung. A while ago, her mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor reacted to her princess-like look.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look

Neetu, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story and shared Alia's Met Gala pictures. She was all praise for her glam look. Alia looked nothing less than a dream in her white ensemble. Along with the pictures, Neetu wrote, "Stunning" followed by red heart and starstruck emojis. Alia instantly reposted her story and replied, "Love you" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Katrina Kaif was also seen reacting to Alia's look. She was mighty impressed by her Met Gala debut. Katrina dropped a comment on Alia's post that read, "So pretty." Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is shooting for The Crew currently, wrote, "The Best Girl" and "Too beautiful".

Alia, in her post, revealed that her gown was made with 100,000 pearls. She wrote, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair."

Work front

Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Alia will be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Priyanka Chopra.

