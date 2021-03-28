Neetu Kapoor celebrates the weekend with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain & friends; See Pics.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor celebrated the weekend with a few friends as they hosted people at their residence. See photos below.

, who recently made headlines for her appearance on a singing reality show, has been spending some quality time with her family. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who lives in Delhi seems to be in the city and the mother-daughter duo are making the most of their time together. Riddhima and Neetu celebrated the weekend with a few friends as they hosted people at their residence.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu gave a glimpse of her Saturday night celebrations as she shared a couple of selfies. The first photo featured Neetu, her daughter Riddhima, sister in law Rima Jain and a friend happily posing for the picture. In another photo, Neetu shared a photo with Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni. Neetu also showered compliments on her son-in-law as she captioned the picture, "The handsomest @brat.man." Riddhima also shared several photos for the gram from their weekend celebrations.

Take a look at Neetu and Riddhima's photos below:

Meanwhile, Neetu's latest appearance on Indian Idol 12's special episode was a heartwarming one as she got video messages from her son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. Neetu looked stunning in an ethnic outfit and also shared photos on Instagram. "Stress less and enjoy the best Had lots of fun at the sets of Indian Idol!!" The photos were an instant hit on Instagram as showered love on Ranbir's mom. The actress commented, "So Prettyyy," while Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others dropped heart emojis in the comments.

