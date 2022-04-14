Neetu Kapoor rehearses on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s songs; Choreographer says wedding was planned in 10 days

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally a married couple now. But a lot of preparations and efforts from the family members had been put in for making it a special day for the couple. Well, what is a wedding some amazing dance performances from the family right? Keeping this in mind the Kapoors were gearing up to give a fab dance performance for Ranbir and Alia. A dance rehearsal video has surfaced on the internet wherein we can see Neetu Kapoor along with other ladies from the family learning steps from their dance teacher.

The video begins with Neetu Kapoor and others dancing to Ranbir Kapoor’s song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ‘Cutiepie’. Neetu can be seen wearing a green top over her black pants. She can be seen matching dance steps with the dance teacher. The next song is the popular ‘mehendi hai rachne wali’. Then comes Alia Bhatt’s song from her latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘Dholida’. The energy with which Neetu is dancing to these songs proves her excitement for her son’s wedding.

Take a look:

The choreographer Rajendra Singh in a recent interview with ETimes revealed that the plan for the dance sequence came about on Sunday. “The entire wedding was planned and executed in less than 10 days. On Sunday, I got a call from the Kapoors that Neetu, Rima and the others wanted to stage a surprise dance performance for Ranbir and Alia. We quickly set everything up and Neetu and others picked up the moves in no time. By the next day, our video was shot and edited."

Meanwhile, the Wikipedia pages of both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have added each other’s names in the spouse section and this is yet another proof that they are married. After the news of the couple getting hitched came out, the staff members came out and distributed sweets and boxes of snacks to the members of the media.

