Neetu Kapoor cheers for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ahead of Brahmastra's trailer release; Soni Razdan REACTS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' is one of the most talked-about movies since the day it was announced. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The fantasy adventure film is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, the makers teased the fans with the first looks of the lead characters along with an intriguing teaser.

The much-anticipated trailer of Brahmastra is all set to be unveiled tomorrow and ahead of its release, Alia and Ranbir shared special video messages to their fans. Soon after, Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor re-posted the video on her Instagram handle and cheered for the film. Sharing it, she captioned the video: "Shiva and Isha tmrw." Reacting to the video, Neetu's daughter-in-law Alia dropped heart emojis, Soni Razdan commented: "Hello my Spanish son. We can’t wait to see you both tomorrow too!" While Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni added fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's video HERE:

Meanwhile, Brahmastra will see Alia and Ranbir share screen space for the first time after their wedding. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse and has been shot in various locations like Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi. It is produced by Karan Johar under the banners Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, in association with Star Studios.

