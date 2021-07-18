Neetu Kapoor chills with Alia Bhatt and her girl gang as she drops an UNSEEN throwback photo

On Sunday, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share an unseen photo with Alia Bhatt and her team and it was all things adorable.

and may have formally not come together as family, but the actress shares a great bond with boyfriend 's mum. From attending their intimate birthday celebrations at home to inspecting home renovations, Alia and Neetu have been snapped multiple times by the paparazzi at different events. On Sunday, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share an unseen photo with Alia and her girl gang.

The girl gang in picture was in fact Alia Bhatt's team and Neetu was wishing renowned make up artist Puneet B Saini. In the photo, all of them can be seen sitting at a cute little cafe and enjoying some downtime. Sharing the photo, Neetu wished the birthday girl as she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest @puneetbsaini."

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's unseen photo with Alia Bhatt and her team below:

Recently, Alia along with her mum Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt joined the Kapoor's for Neetu's birthday celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter as well as Ranbir and Riddhima were also present for the birthday bash. Photos from the party made waves on social media as fans loved to see the strong bond shared between Alia and Neetu.

Just a few days ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed that Neetu will treat her daughter-in-law ‘like a queen’. She said, "Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too," the veteran actor's daughter told in an interview.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor will treat her future daughter in law like a queen, says daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Share your comment ×