Neetu Kapoor to collaborate with Sunny Kaushal for a new project; Duo to play mother and son

Neetu Kapoor has marked her significance in the industry with her acting prowess and has been a part of the showbiz world for many years. After delivering commercially hit films, Neetu has carved a special place in the hearts with her acting chops. The actress was recently seen in the family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. This marked her comeback to the film industry after the 2013 film, Besharam, which featured her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor.

Now, the actress has announced a new project and revealed that she will be collaborating with Sunny Kaushal for a feature film. It will also feature Shraddha Srinath in the lead. The announcement was made by Neetu on her Instagram handle, sharing a photo with Sunny, Shraddha, director Milind Dhaimade and the makers, she captioned it: "Something new and exciting is coming soon from Lionsgate Studios, and I'm thrilled and excited to be a part of this mesmerizing experience."

Check out the official announcement:

The yet-to-be-titled movie is a story about a coming-of-age story that will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. The film will see Neetu and Sunny play mother and son. Speaking about the upcoming project, Neetu said that when she read the script, she fell in love with it. It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I believe it will touch hearts and remain close to my heart." Sunny said that the moment he read the script, he knew it was a special film that he had to be a part of as it is an ode to all the mothers, their wishes, and their sacrifices. "I am really looking forward to working with Milind sir, and Neetu Ji on this special project!," said Kaushal. Directed by Milind Dhaimade.

