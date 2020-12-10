  1. Home
Neetu Kapoor CONFIRMS testing Covid 19 positive, says she is in self quarantine and 'feeling better'

On Thursday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heath update with her fans and revealed that she had tested Covid 19 positive earlier this week.
December 10, 2020
Days after returning from Chandigarh after she tested Covid 19 positive, Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on social media. On Thursday, Neetu took to Instagram to share a heath update with her fans and revealed that she had tested Covid 19 positive earlier this week. Neetu was in Chandigarh shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo. The shoot has now come to a grinding halt as Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, director Raaj Mehta and Neetu Kapoor tested positive. 

In her Instagram post, Neetu wrote, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better."  

Neetu also advised her fans to stay safe and in good health. She added, "I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care."   

Take a look: 

The film's cast also included Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani who headed to Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor was reportedly brought to the city in an air ambulance which was organised by her son Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Varun also confirmed the news on Instagram a few days ago and wrote, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u (sic)."  

Apart from the cast of Jug Jug Jeeyo, Kriti Sanon who was also shooting in Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao tested Covid 19 positive.  

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon CONFIRMS testing positive for Covid 19, says she's 'feeling fine' and plans to rest it out

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Well that’s the shortest “come back” I’ve ever seen.