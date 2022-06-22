Neetu Kapoor on coping with Rishi Kapoor’s demise: It is better to be busy, dil behel jata hai

It’s been over two years since Rishi Kapoor had breathed his last and his unfortunate demise has left a void not just in the lives of his loved ones but also in the lives of his fans. Needless to say, it has been a tough time for Neetu Kapoor who is often seen sharing heartfelt posts remembering Rishi Kapoor on social media. And now, Neetu had opened up about how she has been her work has been a way of coping with Rishi’s demise.

Talking about it, Neetu said that while she would get said thinking about Rishi Kapoor, acting helped her stay busy. “Acting is my occupation. What else can I do, I am all alone. Nobody lives with me, both my children are married. So, what do I do? So, I decided that it is better to be busy, kaam karte raho, dil behel jata hai. So, it is a good thing,” the actress was quoted saying. To note, Neetu is set to return to screens after 9 years with Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo. During the interview, Neetu also opened up about her comeback and said that she had lost confidence due to a long hiatus. In fact, Neetu also admitted that she lacked the confidence after she started shooting post Rishi’s demise and regained it over the months.

“When we were halfway through the movie, I’d tell a friend that it is not my cup of tea, I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to go on set, I was so stressed,” Neetu recalled. However, the senior actress feels more confident now and is looking forward to doing more work.

As of now, Neetu is gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo and is busy promoting the movie. Also starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead, JugJugg Jeeyo will be hitting the screens on June 24.

