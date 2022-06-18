Neetu Kapoor credits Ranbir Kapoor for comeback after Rishi Kapoor's death: JugJugg Jeeyo came at right time

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback to Bollywood after seven years with Raj Mehta's comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo which also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022, in the theatres. The actress was last seen in the 2013 film, Besharam co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in the lead.

Now, in a recent media interaction, Neetu revealed that it was her son Ranbir's idea for her to get back to work after the unfortunate demise of her husband-actor Rishi Kapoor. She said, "When my husband passed away, I was very sad, we all were very sad, and we did not know what was going on. So, Karan was at home, Ranbir was there, we were having dinner, and my son and daughter were discussing, 'mom, what are you going to do now', and I said I don't know. I never thought I will do a movie. So he (Ranbir) said, why don't you start working. I said, I don't know Ranbir, how will I work."

The actress added that Karan and Raj Mehta narrated the script of JugJugg Jeeyo to her, and she agreed to do the film soon after. She said that it was like someone was putting balm on her scars and she felt nice knowing that she is doing something new. Further, Neetu stated: "You tend to forget sadness also because you are constantly doing something."

Neetu said that JugJugg Jeeyo is a very nice film that came to her at the right time and also helped her to go through that. She added that she'll be forever thankful to Karan for offering her this movie and now she wishes to do more work.

