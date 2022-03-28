Neetu Kapoor dances away to 'Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag' with her gang; Fans shower compliments.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is a social media bee and there's plenty proof. From sharing intimate and special family moments on the gram to taking her fans down memory lane with some vintage photos, Neetu Kapoor definitely knows how to ace Instagram. On Monday morning, she began her day on a super fun note as she shared a video of herself performing at a friend's wedding.

In the video, Neetu can be seen dancing away with her girl gang as she takes centerstage. Proving that age is just a number, Neetu can be seen grooving gracefully to Mika Singh's famous upbeat track Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag. While everyone performs, it is evident that Neetu Kapoor is clearly leading the pack without a misstep.

Sharing the video, Neetu captioned it, "Beautiful fun wedding @diaprecious." Fans were quick to comment and hail the senior actress for her veteran moves. Her friend Bhawana Somaya wrote, "You are so natural, so easy, have always been which is why success came so painlessly to you." One fan commented, "Woow neetuji u rocked it." Whereas, designer Manish Malhotra also dropped a couple of heart emojis.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post below:

Neetu Kapoor will be returning to the movies after a long gap with Jug Jugg Jeeyo and will be starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

