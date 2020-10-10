Neetu Kapoor dances to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ghagra song in viral video & fans wonder if it’s for RK & Alia wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra

What if we tell you that we came across a video of not but his mother and veteran actress grooving to the famous song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song titled Ghagra. Yes, we all have seen Ranbir Kapoor and dance to the song, but today, we came across a video of Neetu Kapoor wherein she is seen dancing to Ghagra. In the said video, Neetu Kapoor is seen dressed in a navy blue top and distressed jeans, and she is seen dancing with choreographer Rajendra Singh.

Although we don’t quite know if the video is new or old, however, we are totally in awe of Neetu Kapoor and her dance moves. Well, what was interesting was that as soon as the video went viral on social media, fans started to wonder if Neetu Kapoor was prepping up for son Ranbir and ’s wedding because it has been reported that the two are set to tie the knot soon. “Is this for alia and rk wedding,” one Instagram user wrote, and another user wrote, “She can still give competition to today’s heroines. mind blowing...awesome,”

During a recent interview, when Alia Bhatt was asked about her wedding rumours to RK, she had said that every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour and that she finds it very entertaining. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra

