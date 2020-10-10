Neetu Kapoor dances to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ghagra song in viral video & fans wonder if it’s for RK & Alia wedding
What if we tell you that we came across a video of not Ranbir Kapoor but his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor grooving to the famous song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song titled Ghagra. Yes, we all have seen Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit dance to the song, but today, we came across a video of Neetu Kapoor wherein she is seen dancing to Ghagra. In the said video, Neetu Kapoor is seen dressed in a navy blue top and distressed jeans, and she is seen dancing with choreographer Rajendra Singh.
Although we don’t quite know if the video is new or old, however, we are totally in awe of Neetu Kapoor and her dance moves. Well, what was interesting was that as soon as the video went viral on social media, fans started to wonder if Neetu Kapoor was prepping up for son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding because it has been reported that the two are set to tie the knot soon. “Is this for alia and rk wedding,” one Instagram user wrote, and another user wrote, “She can still give competition to today’s heroines. mind blowing...awesome,”
During a recent interview, when Alia Bhatt was asked about her wedding rumours to RK, she had said that every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour and that she finds it very entertaining. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra
Check out the post here:
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt shares a beautiful sun kissed picture with a team member as she showers birthday love on her