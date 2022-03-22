Neetu Kapoor dances on Rishi Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor’s songs in Dance Deewane Juniors promo; WATCH

It is always a delight to watch Neetu Kapoor either on our television screens or on the silver screens. She was one of the finest actresses of her time and her charm can still make anyone go crazy for her. Well, the veteran actress is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, but before that can happen she is all set to make her presence felt on the small screens with Dance Deewane Juniors. Today, the promo of the show featuring Neetu was released and to see her dancing on her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor’s songs was an absolute delight.

The promo begins with Neetu Kapoor slaying in a retro outfit. She can be seen wearing blue pants that she paired with a polka dots shirt that had a tie around the waist pattern. The actress completed her look with heels and big sunglasses. In this outfit, she could be seen dancing to the song ‘bachna ae haseeno’ which was quite a hit song of Rishi. Later she was seen in an all-red outfit and danced on ‘badtameez dil’ that was Ranbir’s popular song.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt. The first look of the film was released and fans have been waiting for the movie with bated breaths. In fact, both Alia and Ranbir were spotted today on the ghats of Varanasi as they were shooting for the final schedule of the film.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

