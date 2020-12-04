Neetu Kapoor diagnosed with COVID 19 in Chandigarh; Actress flies back to Mumbai in air ambulance

Neetu Kapoor along with the rest of the star cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo jetted off to Chandigarh a month earlier for the film's shoot. Read on to know more.

A few days back, the entire team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo had jetted off to Chandigarh for the shooting schedule of the film. However, recent reports on Friday morning brought some bad news in connection with the same. and the film’s director Raj Mehta have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier, it was reported that Anil Kapoor has also tested positive for COVID-19 but the actor himself quashed them later on through the medium of his Twitter handle.

As per a report by TOI, Neetu Kapoor has isolated herself in a separate room there. The same report states that the senior actress is flying back to Mumbai in an air ambulance. As per sources, the arrangements for her travel have been made by son . Earlier, pictures of Neetu Ji had surfaced from the sets of the film in which she could be seen giving her swab samples for the COVID-19 test. She also gave a glimpse of all necessary precautions that were taken on the sets.

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the multi-starrer features , Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in the lead roles apart from Anil and Neetu Kapoor. While the rest of the star cast flew to Chandigarh a month earlier, Maniesh Paul joined them on the sets recently. The movie has been produced by under the banner of Dharma Productions. Meanwhile, Varun and Kiara’s first look from the same has already been unveiled on social media much to the excitement of the fans.

Credits :Times of India

