Neetu Kapoor digs out a video of Ranbir Kapoor singing Bhajan in Rockstar to wish fans on Navratri; WATCH

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to wish fans at the onset of Navratri. She shared a video of son Ranbir Kapoor from his film Rockstar where his character is seen singing at a religious gathering.

One of the most auspicious festivals in India is that of Navratri. The entire nine days, various avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped by people across the country. Even celebs extend wishes to fans on the onset of Navratri. Speaking of this, 's mom took to social media to send wishes to fans on the occasion of Navratri. However, she picked a unique way to wish fans and shared a video from her son Ranbir's film Rockstar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a video from the film where the Rockstar actor could be seen singing at a religious gathering. Ranbir is seen crooning a bhajan to praise Goddess Durga in the video and people can be seen joining him. With the video clip from Ranbir's blockbuster film, Neetu Kapoor extended wishes to fans at the beginning of the next nine days of the Navratri festival. Soon, fans recognised the clip from the film Rockstar and mentioned the same in the comments.

Neetu Kapoor shared the video and wrote, "Jai Mata Di." Lately, the senior star has been spending time at home with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Often, she gets spotted in the city when she heads out. A few weeks back, Neetu celebrated son Ranbir's birthday and shared a heartwarming wish for him on social media. She even shared a photo of the actor on social media with a cake. A similar photo of Ranbir was shared by on social media to wish her beau on social media. Neetu Kapoor is extremely active on social media and a day back, she dropped a comment on Alia Bhatt's photo on Instagram.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's wish on Navratri:

