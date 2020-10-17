  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Neetu Kapoor digs out a video of Ranbir Kapoor singing Bhajan in Rockstar to wish fans on Navratri; WATCH

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to wish fans at the onset of Navratri. She shared a video of son Ranbir Kapoor from his film Rockstar where his character is seen singing at a religious gathering.
8371 reads Mumbai
neetu kapoor wishes on navratri with Ranbir Kapoor's rockstar videoNeetu Kapoor digs out a video of Ranbir Kapoor singing Bhajan in Rockstar to wish fans on Navratri; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most auspicious festivals in India is that of Navratri. The entire nine days, various avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped by people across the country. Even celebs extend wishes to fans on the onset of Navratri. Speaking of this, Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor took to social media to send wishes to fans on the occasion of Navratri. However, she picked a unique way to wish fans and shared a video from her son Ranbir's film Rockstar. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a video from the film where the Rockstar actor could be seen singing at a religious gathering. Ranbir is seen crooning a bhajan to praise Goddess Durga in the video and people can be seen joining him. With the video clip from Ranbir's blockbuster film, Neetu Kapoor extended wishes to fans at the beginning of the next nine days of the Navratri festival. Soon, fans recognised the clip from the film Rockstar and mentioned the same in the comments. 

Neetu Kapoor shared the video and wrote, "Jai Mata Di." Lately, the senior star has been spending time at home with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Often, she gets spotted in the city when she heads out. A few weeks back, Neetu celebrated son Ranbir's birthday and shared a heartwarming wish for him on social media. She even shared a photo of the actor on social media with a cake. A similar photo of Ranbir was shared by Alia Bhatt on social media to wish her beau on social media. Neetu Kapoor is extremely active on social media and a day back, she dropped a comment on Alia Bhatt's photo on Instagram. 

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's wish on Navratri: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jai mata di

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor has a 'fab' reaction to Alia Bhatt's post about masks & kindness; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

You may like these
Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor has a 'fab' reaction to Alia Bhatt's post about masks & kindness; Take a look
Neetu Kapoor dances to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ghagra song in viral video & fans wonder if it’s for RK & Alia wedding
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, mum Neetu Kapoor twin in ripped denims, actor speeds off on his electric bike
Neetu Kapoor blesses son Ranbir Kapoor on birthday 'for effortlessly making people feel secure around him'
Ranbir Kapoor gets a warm hug from mom Neetu & love from sister Riddhima as they join him for birthday lunch
Rishi Kapoor's mural adorns Mumbai's bylane in all its glory as artists pay tribute to legendary actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement