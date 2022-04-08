Neetu Kapoor dodges question on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding dates; Here's what she said

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been all over the headlines recently because of the buzz around their wedding. It was last month when the reports broke that the lovebirds will be finally taking the plunge in April. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the couple will be tying the knot next week and that the wedding festivities will begin from the 13th of April. Ranbir, Alia, and the close ones have been extremely tight-lipped about the details. And now, Neetu Kapoor dodged the question when asked about her son’s wedding dates as well.

When asked about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding dates, Neetu Kapoor told PTI that she doesn’t know when it’s going to happen. “I have been hearing about it (the wedding) for two years but I don't know when (it will happen). Let's see when. Sometimes, it is going to happen in Ranthambore, RK Studios. Places and dates keep changing (referring to media reports). I hope and pray it happens very soon. Let the astrologers come out with dates, some are saying April 15, 17. We are having good fun,” the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress said.

Earlier, we broke the news that the lovebirds, who have been dating each other for several years now, will be exchanging vows at the Kapoors’ ancestral RK house in Chembur, where Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married as well. We also exclusively reported that they will be tying the knot in the wee hours of the morning of 16th of April between 2 am to 4 am, because of the Kapoors’ obsession with the number 8.

