Neetu Kapoor drops a sweet birthday post for 'Bahurani' Alia Bhatt; Riddhima Kapoor calls her 'darling Aaloo'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, has shared a special birthday wish for her 'bahurani' Alia Bhatt. The actress is celebrating her birthday today and her fans have flooded social media with adorable wishes. It's her first birthday as a new mom. Neetu took to her Instagram story and dropped a stunning picture of Alia to wish her on her special day.

Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt on her birthday

In the picture, Alia is seen sporting a black off-shoulder dress and looking absolutely gorgeous. She has teamed her outfit with a no-makeup look and a messy bun. Along with the picture, Neetu penned a sweet note for her. Her post read, "Happy birthday BAHURANI. Only love n more love" followed by a queen crown emoji. Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too shared a throwback beach picture of Alia and wished the birthday girl. She wrote, "Happy happiest bday darling Aaloo @aliaabhatt." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir, who got married in April 2022, welcomed their first baby girl Raha in November 2022. The duo is currently enjoying a new phase of their lives. During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir spilled interesting details about his munchkin. In one of the interviews, he also said that he wants Raha to have a personality like his and not Alia's because he can't handle two Alias' in the house.

Work front

Alia recently wrapped up the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. They shot a song in Kashmir. Directed by Karan Johar, it also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Neetu recently made her comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. She will be next seen in a project with Sunny Kaushal.

