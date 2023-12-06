Neetu Kapoor drops happy BTS picture with son Ranbir Kapoor from sets: 'The real Animal park'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Since its release, the film has created a lot of buzz on social media. The crime thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Several Bollywood celebrities praised the film after the release and one of them was Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. Now, she has shared an adorable behind-the-scenes moment with her son giving a witty Animal related caption.

Neetu Kapoor shares picture with Ranbir Kapoor

A while ago, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes picture with her son Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The real Animal park (wink emoji) Come see us soon..#bts on set (red heart)."

Reacting to the post, Riddhima Kapoor dropped red hearts in the comment section. Take a look:

Recently, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal. In her caption, she wrote that she wished Rishi Kapoor was here. “Wish rishiji was here,” wrote Neetu, along with a golden star emoji.

About Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimrii, among others, The action thriller film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film portrays Ranbir as a violent man with a tumultuous relationship with his father.

The film was released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

