Neetu Kapoor drops old pic with her 'Valentine World' Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; Fans say 'Raha is missing'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, has shared a throwback picture on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Neetu is often seen dropping precious memories on Instagram. She also keeps sharing pictures with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020. Today, on a special occasion, Neetu shared a picture with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and her husband Bharat Shani from one of their parties. Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor her 'Valentine World'

In the throwback picture, Ranbir is seen posing in a quirky way while Alia is flaunting her gorgeous smile. He is seen holding a party placard that reads 'drunk' while Neetu's card reads 'Too perfect for resolutions'. This picture was taken before Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022. Along with the picture, Neetu wrote, "My Valentine World" followed by red heart emojis. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima were seen dropping red hearts in the comments section. Fans too were all hearts for the picture. A fan wrote, "Best people! Love you all." Another user wrote, "Sam and Raha missing in pic." In November 2022, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first baby girl Raha to the family. The couple revealed her name on Instagram with an adorable picture. In the post, they also mentioned that Raha's name was chosen by her wise dadi Neetu.

Meanwhile, Neetu was recently seen attending Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand reception in Mumbai. Even Alia was seen arriving with Ayan Mukerji. Soon after Neetu reached the venue, Alia was seen receiving her. The duo also posed for the media. Later, Neetu took to her Instagram story and shared her and Alia's video. Along with it, she wrote, 'MIL ki dil'. It grabbed everyone's attention. Both of them looked stunning in their stylish outfits.

