Neetu Kapoor drops selfie with Shamsheras Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor; Marzi Pestonji is in the frame too

As the release of Shamshera is approaching, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. The duo recently promoted the film on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, where Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is one of the judges. Neetu took to her Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen posing with son Ranbir, Vaani and ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji, who also judges the show alongside Neetu and Nora Fatehi.

Sharing the picture: Neetu wrote: “Shamshera in the house.” Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a grey kurta paired with a short Nehru jacket, comfy pants, and leather shoes. Neetu Kapoor dazzled in a green and black blingy saree with a fancy blouse. Marzi looked smart in an all-black attire and Vaani Kapoor sizzled in pink bell-bottom pants and a sheer corset top.

Have a look at Neetu's post:

The film marks first collaboration of Ranbir and Vaani. The trailer of the film features Ranbir Kapoor as a dacoit, the protector of his tribe and a son fulfilling his father's legacy. Ranbir plays both father and son in the film. The film also features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh who is employed by the British to find the criminal who has terrorised the local villagers. Vaani Kapoor plays the love interest of Ranbir’s character Sona who is a dancer.

Shamshera takes us back to the year 1871. The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). This is the story of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.