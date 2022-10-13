Neetu Kapoor drops throwback pic as she wishes her 'jaans' Alia Bhatt and Riddhima on Karwa Chauth

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year. They opted for an intimate ceremony which was held at Ranbir's Vastu house in Bandra. It was attended by the family members and close friends of the couple. Now, the parents-to-be are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth and it looks like mommy Neetu Kapoor is quite excited. On this day, married women are seen fasting and praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Since it's Alia's first Karwa Chauth, Neetu took to social media to wish her 'bahu rani'. Neetu's special post On Thursday afternoon, Neetu shared a picture from Ranbir and Alia's wedding. It featured her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia. She was seen wishing her 'jaans' on the special occasion. The veteran actress wrote, "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans." Have a look:



Soon after she shared the heartwarming post, Riddhima reacted to it. She was seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section while Alia is yet to react. Even fans were seen gushing over Neetu's post. One of the fans wrote, "Awww alia's first karva chauth." Another fan commented, "How sweet." Remembering Rishi Kapoor Recently, Neetu posted a monochrome picture of her late husband Rishi Kapoor. She was seen missing him at home. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Miss your noise. It’s too quiet." Celebs like Anushka Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi and Maniesh Paul were seen sending love to her. Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 during the pandemic.

