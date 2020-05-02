Neetu Kapoor is emotional sharing the end of her story with Rishi Kapoor; Fans assure ‘This story is forever’

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 post his two year battle with cancer. To note, Neetu Kapoor stood like a rock by his side during the difficult times.

It’s been two days since Rishi Kapoor breathed his last leaving the nation in a state of shock. Our heart goes out to his wife , who has been by his side for around 45 years now. It is indeed the most difficult time for the veteran actress and she has been receiving condolences and support from all over the world. Recently, Neetu took Instagram by a storm after she shared a beautiful picture of the veteran actor raising a toast. The picture featured the evergreen who is all smiles as he posed for the camera.

Neetu, who is heartbroken with Rishi’s unfortunate demise, was quite emotional while sharing the picture and captioned it, “End of our story” followed by heart emoticons. While this post by the veteran actress left us with a heavy heart, the caption also brought tears to our eyes. Soon, the post was showered with love from fans and friends. Sunita Kapoor even commented saying, “Yes please don’t say that, what’s so beautiful is that you had such an amazing love story and so many beautiful memories.” Rishi’s dear friend Anupam Kher also came to support Neetu and wrote, “Some stories never end.”

On the other hand, fans urged Neetu to stay strong in this difficult situation and emphasised that her love story will live on forever. “Rishi Neetu story will be always remembered forever and ever,” wrote an Instagram user. Another user commented, “There is no end ..... he lives on ......... .......it’s the circle of life ..... strength and love.”

Check out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post below:

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor was battling leukemia for two years now and had flown to New York for the medical treatment. He was accompanied by Neetu who made sure be his source of strength in good and bad times.

