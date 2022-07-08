Neetu Kapoor enjoys birthday lunch with Karisma, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima in London; PIC

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 64th birthday today. The evergreen actress needs no formal introduction. She is among the most noted actresses of the Hindi film industry in the ‘70s and ‘80s at a very young age. After a hiatus, she came back with a bang with beautiful gems such as Love Aaj Kal and Do Dooni Chaar. This year has been super special for her. She recently featured in mega-hit JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

Neetu is currently in London and celebrated her birthday with the Kapoors who all are also vacationing in the city. She shared the photo on Instagram as they enjoyed the birthday lunch. In the snap, we can spot Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Taimur Ali Khan, and others. While sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, "Birthday lunch with familia".

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine as she is soon going to be a grandparent as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. Talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub. To note, after a few years of dating, Ranbir and Alia took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 this year in the presence of close friends and family members.

