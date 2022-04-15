Neetu Kapoor flaunts her Mehendi as she resumes work post Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt; Watch

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fairytale wedding, Neetu Kapoor resumed work today as she was spotted on the sets of a reality television show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan to promote Dance Deewane Juniors, a dance reality show she's one of the judges of. Her reality show will start airing on Colors next weekend. Now, the actress was seen flaunting her Mehendi a day after her son's wedding ceremony. In the video, one can see Neetu happily flaunting her henna, later, she also posed for the paparazzi. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she was seen in a black metallic sequin jacket and slit pants.

Earlier today, Neetu had dedicated a post to her late husband Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. In the photo, she posed with her son Ranbir Kapoor, who was decked as a Dulha, and wrote, "This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled," she also added red hearts and evil eye emojis.

Check out the video:

Post Ranbir's wedding, Neetu shared a sweet post to welcome her bahu to the family, Neetu re-shared Ranbir and Alia's wedding pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "My World."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at an intimate wedding on April 14. The ceremony took place at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu. The wedding was attended by family and close friends only. Making it official on Instagram, Alia shared, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”

