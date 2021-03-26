Neetu Kapoor gets emotional as Ranbir Kapoor revisits old memory; Riddhima calls her ‘Iron lady’ of the family

Bollywood actress is being strong after her husband and veteran actor left for heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, leaving behind a huge void in people’s hearts. Recently, the actress has started shooting after a long gap. She will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. And this time, she will be also gracing a reality show Indian Idol 12. The show will be organising a special week to remember the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

It was during the show, Neetu Kapoor turned emotional as the makers showed her a video which has messages from her children and Riddhima Kapoor. Both praised their mother for always being there. Ranbir Kapoor even recalled his childhood memories and said Mujhe abhi bhi yaad hai ki jab hum chhote the toh mom ne mujhe aur Riddhima ko classical singing classes mein bharti kiya tha. Jo hamaare guruji the, class ke baad mummy ke paas guruji gaye aur bole main aapki beti ko toh sikha paaunga lekin jo aapka beta hai, uske paas na sur na taal ki understanding hai toh please aap isse karate classes mein bharti kijiye. Kyunki unse toh yeh na ho payega.”

Listening to this Neetu Kapoor and others started laughing. Another message was from Riddhima who said, “Mom, you are the iron lady of this house and I love you and you are our timeless Indian Idol."

Neetu Kapoor also danced on the song ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu”. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is under self-isolation as he has been tested positive for COVID 19.