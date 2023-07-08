Neetu Kapoor gets special birthday wishes from Kareena Kapoor -Saif Ali Khan, all the way from Sardinia-WATCH

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 65th birthday today, and birthday wishes have been pouring in for her right from midnight. Her son Ranbir Kapoor surprised Neetu Kapoor by arriving in Italy just in time for her birthday. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from her birthday celebration with Ranbir, Ridddhima Kapoor, Bharat Sahni and Samara Sahni, and wrote that she had a beautiful and cherished day. Now, Neetu Kapoor has been replying to the birthday messages that she received throughout the day. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are currently vacationing in Sardinia, sent her a special video message!

Neetu Kapoor gets a video message from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on her birthday

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share the video message that was sent to her by Kareena and Saif, all the way from Sardinia. The video seems to have been captured by Kareena, who is heard saying ‘action’, after which Saif Ali Khan wishes Neetu Kapoor by saying, “Neetu aunty, a happy happy birthday to you. Lots and lots of love. Happy birthday from Sardinia.” Kareena Kapoor then turns the camera towards herself, and adds, “Happy Birthday!” In the video, Saif is seen in a white shirt with jeans, while Kareena is also seen wearing an oversized shirt. They seem to be having a great time during their vacay.

Neetu Kapoor shared this video message, and wrote how Kareena and Saif's message made her day extra-special. "This made my day love you saif Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan," wrote Kareena. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, Bharat Sahni also shared a video from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration in Italy. In the video, Neetu Kapoor is seen making a wish before cutting the birthday cake. Ranbir Kapoor is seen sitting next to her, enjoying the dinner. The video also gives a glimpse of the stunning view from the restaurant that they dined in. Neetu looked gorgeous in a red dress, while Ranbir Kapoor opted for a grey formal suit with white t-shirt for the occasion.

Sharing a picture from the celebration, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful cherished day missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii." Alia Bhatt commented, "Love youuuuuuuuuu," while Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy Birthday have a wonderful day ! Loads of love ."

