Neetu Kapoor shares an update on how new mom Alia Bhatt is doing, says Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl is very cute

Veteran actress and new Dadi in town, Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine! Her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl earlier today. The duo was seen arriving at H.N Reliance Foundation hospital on Sunday morning. Neetu and Soni Razdan too were there by Alia's side. The actress delivered her daughter at 12.05 pm. A while ago, Neetu, who was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, was seen leaving the hospital. Neetu Kapoor reacts after welcoming her granddaughter

On Sunday evening, Neetu was seen exiting the hospital in her car. The paparazzi were quick to capture her. In the video, she was seen flashing her million-dollar smile and waving at the media. She was also seen interacting with the media outside her residence. She shared, "I am very happy." When the paparazzi quizzed her if the baby girl looks more like Alia or Ranbir, Neetu said, "Abhi choti hai, aaj hi huyi hai. Toh fir pata nahi itna, but she is very cute." While giving an update on new mommy Alia's health, she shared, "Ekdum first class, absolutely okay. Everything is fine." Have a look:

Neetu expressed her joy by sharing a sweet note on Instagram. She shared Alia and Ranbir's joint statement and wrote, 'blessings' in the caption. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is currently in France, also took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Ooooooofff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings Bua loves her already." Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce the arrival of their daughter Alia took to her handle and shared a beautiful note. In her note, she called her daughter a 'magical girl'. She called herself and Ranbir 'obsessed parents'. Her note read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." Have a look:



Neetu Kapoor's work front Neetu made her comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. She is now all set to be seen in a new project with Sunny Kaushal. She is currently busy shooting for it.



