Neetu Kapoor gives a glimpse of puja at her residence on Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary; See Pic

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a pic from the puja for late Rishi Kapoor.

It’s been a year since Bollywood lost after his long battle with Cancer. His demise was a massive jolt not just for the Kapoor clan but also for all the movie buffs across the world. And while it’s been a year since the unfortunate day, the movie buffs still miss Rishi’s presence on the silver screen. Needless to say, it has been a difficult day for the Kapoor family, who had organised a puja and havan at their residence for the veteran actor.

The puja was attended by son and his ladylove , while other family members marked their presence virtually. And now, Neetu has shared a glimpse of the puja on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, the veteran actress shared a pic of Rishi’s framed monochrome picture which was covered with a garland of red roses. It was placed on a table with flowers puja thali along with a diya. One could also see Neetu’s reflection in the pic.

Take a look at ’s Instagram story:

Earlier, Neetu had penned a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor along with a throwback picture. She wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wisecracks: his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor."

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu calls him 'extension of existence': Life will never be same without you

Share your comment ×