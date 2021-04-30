Neetu Kapoor gives a glimpse of puja at her residence on Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary; See Pic
It’s been a year since Bollywood lost Rishi Kapoor after his long battle with Cancer. His demise was a massive jolt not just for the Kapoor clan but also for all the movie buffs across the world. And while it’s been a year since the unfortunate day, the movie buffs still miss Rishi’s presence on the silver screen. Needless to say, it has been a difficult day for the Kapoor family, who had organised a puja and havan at their residence for the veteran actor.
The puja was attended by son Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt, while other family members marked their presence virtually. And now, Neetu has shared a glimpse of the puja on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, the veteran actress shared a pic of Rishi’s framed monochrome picture which was covered with a garland of red roses. It was placed on a table with flowers puja thali along with a diya. One could also see Neetu’s reflection in the pic.
Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram story:
Earlier, Neetu had penned a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor along with a throwback picture. She wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wisecracks: his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor."
